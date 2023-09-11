Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-17 – Conrad C. Crane – Parameters Autumn 2023 Issue Preview

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    This podcast offers a preview of the latest Parameters demi-issue and full issue. Read the issue here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/7/

    Keywords: recruiting, Ukraine, Taiwan, Antarctica, Russia, Chechen Kadyrovtsy

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.12.2023 15:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76341
    Filename: 2309/DOD_109879429.mp3
    Length: 00:09:56
    Artist US Army War College Press
    Album Decisive Point podcast
    Track # 17
    Disc # 4
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-17 – Conrad C. Crane – Parameters Autumn 2023 Issue Preview, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    Russia
    Taiwan
    Ukraine
    recruiting
    Chechen Kadyrovtsy

