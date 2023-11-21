Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-26 – Harry Halem – Ukraine's Lessons for Future Combat: Unmanned Aerial Systems and Deep Strike

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The Russia-Ukraine War holds many lessons for the US Army and American policymakers and leaders on the nature and role of reconnaissance-strike complexes in modern combat, especially Ukraine’s development of a battle-management system that uses unmanned aerial systems and satellite reconnaissance to enable the fire coordination for deep strikes into the enemy rear. In the research presented here, open-source analysis and interviews in Ukraine focus on the development and employment of reconnaissance-strike complexes with respect to deep strike and the likelihood of mutual territorial attack.

    Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/9/

    Keywords: unmanned aerial systems, deep strike, reconnaissance-strike complex, electronic warfare, Russia-Ukraine War

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on the genesis article or the podcast.

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Nov/30/2003349193/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-4-26-HALEM%201.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 09:03
    Length: 00:13:23
    electronic warfare
    unmanned aerial systems
    deep strike
    Russia-Ukraine War
    reconnaissance-strike complex

