Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-26 – Harry Halem – Ukraine's Lessons for Future Combat: Unmanned Aerial Systems and Deep Strike

The Russia-Ukraine War holds many lessons for the US Army and American policymakers and leaders on the nature and role of reconnaissance-strike complexes in modern combat, especially Ukraine’s development of a battle-management system that uses unmanned aerial systems and satellite reconnaissance to enable the fire coordination for deep strikes into the enemy rear. In the research presented here, open-source analysis and interviews in Ukraine focus on the development and employment of reconnaissance-strike complexes with respect to deep strike and the likelihood of mutual territorial attack.
Read the article: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/9/
Keywords: unmanned aerial systems, deep strike, reconnaissance-strike complex, electronic warfare, Russia-Ukraine War
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on the genesis article or the podcast.
Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Nov/30/2003349193/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-4-26-HALEM%201.PDF
