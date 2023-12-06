Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-27 – Cliff R. Parsons – "Deterring Russian Nonstrategic Nuclear Weapons A Revised Approach"

A change in deterrence thought and strategy is necessary to avoid nuclear escalation in armed conflict with Russia. Traditional threat-based deterrence strategies will not be successful, and a new strategy must address the conditions that might cause Russian leadership to employ nuclear weapons. An examination of the Able Archer 83 exercise using an original framework highlights the ways Russian interests and US actions interact to generate misperception and inhibited deterrence. The US military must execute extremely restrained, deliberate, and empathetic operations that pursue minimalist military objectives to achieve the political goal.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss4/10/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: deterrence, nuclear, misperception, Russia, multidomain operations



Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Dec/07/2003353220/-1/-1/0/DP-TRANSCRIPT-PARSONS.PDF