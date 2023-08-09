Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spacepower - Space Law Pt. 1 with Dr. Andrea Harrington

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Audio by Maj. Joshua Gonzales and Lt.Cmdr. Jason Joll

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia


    Join Josh and Jason in part one of their discussion of space law with Dr. Andrea Harrington, Co-Director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University.



    Material referenced in this episode:



    Space Insurance and the Law: Maximizing Private Activities in Outer Space by Dr. Andrea Harrington



    Outer Space Treaty



    Return and Rescue Agreement



    Liability Convention



    Registration Convention



    Moon Agreement



    ITU Constitution



    Limited Test Ban Treaty



    Artemis Accords



    Open-ended working group on reducing space threats



    IADC Space Debris Mitigation
    Guidelines





    Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License


    http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:30
    Artist Josh Gonzales & Jason Joll
    Album Spacepower
    Track # 5
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spacepower - Space Law Pt. 1 with Dr. Andrea Harrington, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Space Force
    space law
    spacepower

