Join Josh and Jason in part one of their discussion of space law with Dr. Andrea Harrington, Co-Director of the Institute of Air and Space Law at McGill University.
Material referenced in this episode:
Space Insurance and the Law: Maximizing Private Activities in Outer Space by Dr. Andrea Harrington
Open-ended working group on reducing space threats
IADC Space Debris Mitigation
Guidelines
Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
"Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75885
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109823180.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:30
|Artist
|Josh Gonzales & Jason Joll
|Album
|Spacepower
|Track #
|5
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spacepower - Space Law Pt. 1 with Dr. Andrea Harrington, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT