Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein

    Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Audio by Maj. Joshua Gonzales and Lt.Cmdr. Jason Joll

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia


    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss space strategy and deterrence with Dr. John J. “Patsy” Klein, a Senior Fellow and Strategist at Falcon Research Inc. and adjunct professor at George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.



    Material referenced in this episode:



    John Klein – Space Warfare: Strategy, Principles, and Policy



    John Klein – Corbett in Orbit



    James Goldrick & John Hattendorf – Mahan is Not Enough



    US Joint Publication 3-14, “Space Operations”



    USSF CSO Lines of Effort



    2020 National Space Policy



    2021 White House Space Priorities Framework



    Deaganit Paikowsky – The Power of the Space Club



    John Klein LinkedIn







    Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License


    http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72390
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109455460.mp3
    Length: 00:33:55
    Artist Josh Gonzales & Jason Joll
    Album Spacepower
    Track # 2
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV &quot;Coyote&quot; Smith

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Space Force
    spacepower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT