Join Josh and Jason as they discuss space strategy and deterrence with Dr. John J. “Patsy” Klein, a Senior Fellow and Strategist at Falcon Research Inc. and adjunct professor at George Washington University's Space Policy Institute.
Material referenced in this episode:
John Klein – Space Warfare: Strategy, Principles, and Policy
James Goldrick & John Hattendorf – Mahan is Not Enough
US Joint Publication 3-14, “Space Operations”
2021 White House Space Priorities Framework
Deaganit Paikowsky – The Power of the Space Club
Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
"Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This work, Spacepower - Space Strategy and Deterrence with Dr. John "Patsy" Klein, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS
