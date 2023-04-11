Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst

Join Josh and Jason as they discuss the role of space education in developing national spacepower with United States Space Force Colonel Niki Lindhorst, Commander of Space Delta 13, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Material referenced in this episode:
U.S. Space Force Schriever Space Scholars Program – Intermediate Level Education (ILE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS
U.S. Space Force West Space Scholars Program – Senior Level Education (SLE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS
National Security Space Institute
Space Professionals Reading List 2023
Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach Us About Our Future
Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
"Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
