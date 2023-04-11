Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst

    Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst

    04.15.2023

    Audio by Maj. Joshua Gonzales and Lt.Cmdr. Jason Joll

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia


    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss the role of space education in developing national spacepower with United States Space Force Colonel Niki Lindhorst, Commander of Space Delta 13, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



    Material referenced in this episode:



    U.S. Space Force Schriever Space Scholars Program – Intermediate Level Education (ILE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS



    U.S. Space Force West Space Scholars Program – Senior Level Education (SLE) | Johns Hopkins SAIS



    National Security Space Institute



    CSO Planning Guidance



    Space Capstone Publication



    Space Professionals Reading List 2023



    Sun Tzu in Space: What International Relations, History, and Science Fiction Teach Us About Our Future




    Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License


    http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 16:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73662
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109576892.mp3
    Length: 00:42:33
    Artist Josh Gonzales & Jason Joll
    Album Spacepower
    Track # 4
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spacepower - The Role of Space Education in Developing National Spacepower with Colonel Niki Lindhorst, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Space Force
    spacepower

