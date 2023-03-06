Join Josh and Jason as they discuss resources in space and great power competition with Peter Garretson, a Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, where he co-directs the organization’s space policy initiative.
Material referenced in this episode:
Namrata Goswami and Peter Garretson - Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space
Richard Harrison and Peter Garretson - The Next Space Race: A Blueprint for American Primacy
Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research Project (SSPIDR)
Dennis Wingo - Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources
Stanley Schmidt and Robert Zuberin - Islands in the Sky: Bold New Ideas for Colonizing Space
John Lewis - Mining the Sky: Untold Riches From the Asteroids, Comets, and Planets
John Lewis - Astroid Mining 101: Wealth for the New Space Economy
John Mankins - The Case for Space Solar Power
Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
"Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This work, Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
