    Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Audio by Maj. Joshua Gonzales and Lt.Cmdr. Jason Joll

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia


    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss resources in space and great power competition with Peter Garretson, a Senior Fellow in Defense Studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, where he co-directs the organization’s space policy initiative.



    Material referenced in this episode:



    Namrata Goswami and Peter Garretson - Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space



    Richard Harrison and Peter Garretson - The Next Space Race: A Blueprint for American Primacy



    Space Strategy Podcast



    Artemis Program



    Chang’e 4 Lander



    Space-Based Solar Power



    Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research Project (SSPIDR)



    Dennis Wingo - Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources



    Stanley Schmidt and Robert Zuberin - Islands in the Sky: Bold New Ideas for Colonizing Space



    John Lewis - Mining the Sky: Untold Riches From the Asteroids, Comets, and Planets



    John Lewis - Astroid Mining 101: Wealth for the New Space Economy



    John Mankins - The Case for Space Solar Power



    Mike Snead - Astroelectricity



    For All Mankind



    The Expanse




    Fanfare for Space Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    "Blue Sizzle" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)


    Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License


    http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73008
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109510839.mp3
    Length: 00:43:52
    Artist Josh Gonzales & Jason Joll
    Album Spacepower
    Track # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spacepower - Resources in Space and Great Power Competition with Peter Garretson, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Space Force
    spacepower

