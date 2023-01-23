Join Josh and Jason as they discuss spacepower with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, retired Air Force Colonel and currently a professor of strategic studies at the Air Command and Staff College Schriever Space Scholars Program.
Material referenced in this episode:
Josh Carlson - Spacepower Ascendant
M.V. Coyote Smith – Ten Propositions Regarding Spacepower
David Lupton – On Space Warfare
2001 Rumsfeld Space Commission Report
Artemis Accords
Economic Impact of GPS
Space-Based Solar Power
Space Force Capstone Publication
Walter MacDougal – The Heavens and the Earth
Secure World Foundation
Todd Harrison – CSIS Aerospace Security Project
DIA Space Threat Report
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72058
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109419719.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:19
|Album
|Spacepower
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV "Coyote" Smith, by MAJ Joshua Gonzales and LCDR Jason Joll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT