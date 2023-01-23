Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV "Coyote" Smith

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Audio by Maj. Joshua Gonzales and Lt.Cmdr. Jason Joll

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Join Josh and Jason as they discuss spacepower with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, retired Air Force Colonel and currently a professor of strategic studies at the Air Command and Staff College Schriever Space Scholars Program.

    Material referenced in this episode:

    Josh Carlson - Spacepower Ascendant
    M.V. Coyote Smith – Ten Propositions Regarding Spacepower
    David Lupton – On Space Warfare
    2001 Rumsfeld Space Commission Report
    Artemis Accords
    Economic Impact of GPS
    Space-Based Solar Power
    Space Force Capstone Publication
    Walter MacDougal – The Heavens and the Earth
    Secure World Foundation
    Todd Harrison – CSIS Aerospace Security Project
    DIA Space Threat Report

    AUDIO INFO

