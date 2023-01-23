Spacepower - Spacepower with Dr. MV "Coyote" Smith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72058" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join Josh and Jason as they discuss spacepower with Dr. M.V. “Coyote” Smith, retired Air Force Colonel and currently a professor of strategic studies at the Air Command and Staff College Schriever Space Scholars Program.



Material referenced in this episode:



Josh Carlson - Spacepower Ascendant

M.V. Coyote Smith – Ten Propositions Regarding Spacepower

David Lupton – On Space Warfare

2001 Rumsfeld Space Commission Report

Artemis Accords

Economic Impact of GPS

Space-Based Solar Power

Space Force Capstone Publication

Walter MacDougal – The Heavens and the Earth

Secure World Foundation

Todd Harrison – CSIS Aerospace Security Project

DIA Space Threat Report