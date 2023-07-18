Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Tips for Couples to Strengthen Their Relationship

    Military OneSource Podcast — Tips for Couples to Strengthen Their Relationship

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about healthy relationship dynamics, military family life counselors, and actionable steps that couples can take to improve their relationship. And discover the types of resources that Military OneSource offers, such as the Love Every Day tool, OurRelationship program and specialty consultations, as well as how the Family Advocacy Program can help service members and their partners throughout different stages of their relationship.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kelly Smith, a clinical social worker who serves as an associate director of military community support programs, and Shannon Best, a licensed marriage and family therapist who serves as a program analyst for the Family Advocacy Program.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/relationships/married-domestic-partner/military-relationships-support/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their partners.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
