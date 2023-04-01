Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - Planning Assistance to States

    Inside the Castle - Planning Assistance to States

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the Federal government’s largest water resources development and management agency. The Planning Assistance to States allows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide states, local governments, other non-Federal entities, and eligible Native American Indian tribes assistance in the preparation of comprehensive plans for the development, utilization, and conversation of water and related land resources.

    Listen in as Sharon Sartor, the National Program Manager for Planning Assistance to States, talks about the program and how the Corps can use this program to assistance local communities.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 10:54
    Length: 00:17:54
