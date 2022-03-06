Inside the Castle Talks Congressional Details

Development assignments or details provide Federal employees with some of the best training experiences. Developmental assignments or details are outside the employee's regular department or agency and provide the employee with an opportunity to experience a different type of work or better understand various missions and functions of a specific organization.
In this episode, Inside the Castle learn more about Congressional Details with Mackie McIntosh and Lauren Leuck. Listen in as they share what it was like working with members of Congress on their yearlong detail.
