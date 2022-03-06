Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle Talks Congressional Details

    Inside the Castle Talks Congressional Details

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Development assignments or details provide Federal employees with some of the best training experiences. Developmental assignments or details are outside the employee's regular department or agency and provide the employee with an opportunity to experience a different type of work or better understand various missions and functions of a specific organization.

    In this episode, Inside the Castle learn more about Congressional Details with Mackie McIntosh and Lauren Leuck. Listen in as tLeuckjhey share what it was like working with members of Congress on their yearlong detail.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 09:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69421
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109035030.mp3
    Length: 00:26:48
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 2
    Track # 91
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Talks Congressional Details, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside the Castle -Mapping Modeling and Consequences Production Center
    Inside the Castle Regulatory Spotlight Part 2 - Permits
    Inside the Castle – Water Resources Development Act Section 234 with Jennifer Rainey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT