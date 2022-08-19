Inside the Castle Remembers the 35W Bridge Collapse

Fifteen years ago the 35W Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota collapsed just south of Lock and Dam 1 which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District.



Listen in to hear about the collapse and how USACE staff assisted with the response and recovery mission.