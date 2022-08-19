Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Remembers the 35W Bridge Collapse

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Fifteen years ago the 35W Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota collapsed just south of Lock and Dam 1 which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District.

    Listen in to hear about the collapse and how USACE staff assisted with the response and recovery mission.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70150
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109173730.mp3
    Length: 00:31:07
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 2
    Track # 39
    Disc # 2
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Remembers the 35W Bridge Collapse, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

