    Inside the Castle – Water Resources Development Act Section 234 with Jennifer Rainey

    Inside the Castle – Water Resources Development Act Section 234 with Jennifer Rainey

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we discussion Section 234 of the 1996 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) to learn how USACE is using its technical and managerial expertise to address domestic and international water resource challenges, infrastructure development and environmental protection.

    Listen in as Jennifer Rainey, National Program Manager from the Interagency and International Services Branch, talks about Section 234 and how USACE works with other Federal agencies, non-governmental and international organization, and foreign governments to address problems of national significance to the United States.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69152
    Filename: 2205/DOD_108956517.mp3
    Length: 00:13:13
    Artist Revolutonize USACE Civil Works Team
    Album Inside the Castle - Season 2
    Track # 25
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle – Water Resources Development Act Section 234 with Jennifer Rainey, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

