Inside the Castle – Water Resources Development Act Section 234 with Jennifer Rainey

In this episode, we discussion Section 234 of the 1996 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) to learn how USACE is using its technical and managerial expertise to address domestic and international water resource challenges, infrastructure development and environmental protection.
Listen in as Jennifer Rainey, National Program Manager from the Interagency and International Services Branch, talks about Section 234 and how USACE works with other Federal agencies, non-governmental and international organization, and foreign governments to address problems of national significance to the United States.
