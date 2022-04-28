Inside the Castle Regulatory Spotlight Part 2 - Permits

The USACE Regulatory Program is committed to protecting the Nation's aquatic resources and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions.
In this episode, we talk with Andrew Beaudet, Regulatory Program Manager at USACE Headquarters, to learn how USACE evaluates permit applications for activities that occur in the Nation's waters, including wetlands.
To learn more about the USACE Regulatory Mission visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/regulatory-program-and-permits/
