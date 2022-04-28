Inside the Castle Regulatory Spotlight Part 2 - Permits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69085" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The USACE Regulatory Program is committed to protecting the Nation's aquatic resources and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions.



In this episode, we talk with Andrew Beaudet, Regulatory Program Manager at USACE Headquarters, to learn how USACE evaluates permit applications for activities that occur in the Nation's waters, including wetlands.



To learn more about the USACE Regulatory Mission visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/missions/civil-works/regulatory-program-and-permits/