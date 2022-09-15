Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast ― How to Prepare for Disaster

    Military OneSource Podcast ― How to Prepare for Disaster

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn ways to prepare and plan for a disaster, including putting together a disaster kit and a checklist of things to do if trouble strikes. You will also learn the importance of rehearsing your emergency plan ahead of time and the steps to take to contact your family, friends, supervisor and coworkers to let them know how you are doing.

    In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty and Mortuary Affairs and personnel accountability at the Defense Department, about the critical steps you should take to keep you and your family safe in the event of a disaster.

    Visit Military OneSource to learn more about before-and-after steps for disasters and gain access to numerous resources on the topic.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 11.11.2022 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71167
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109319679.mp3
    Length: 00:19:37
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 29
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast ― How to Prepare for Disaster, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    podcast
    disasters
    military
    military onesource
    personnel accountability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT