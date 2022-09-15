Learn ways to prepare and plan for a disaster, including putting together a disaster kit and a checklist of things to do if trouble strikes. You will also learn the importance of rehearsing your emergency plan ahead of time and the steps to take to contact your family, friends, supervisor and coworkers to let them know how you are doing.
In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Lisa Valentine, program manager for Casualty and Mortuary Affairs and personnel accountability at the Defense Department, about the critical steps you should take to keep you and your family safe in the event of a disaster.
Visit Military OneSource to learn more about before-and-after steps for disasters and gain access to numerous resources on the topic.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
This work, Military OneSource Podcast ― How to Prepare for Disaster, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
