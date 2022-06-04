Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource — Month of the Military Child

    Military OneSource — Month of the Military Child

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    April is all about military children. This year we are celebrating Month of the Military Child with new content and exciting events throughout the month. Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, talks about the resources and support available through Military OneSource for our military children, youth and teens, and their parents.

    Learn more at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/family-life/month-of-the-military-child/

    The Military Parent Resource Center is Military OneSource's A-list of resources that MilParents like you need and have found most helpful: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/military-parent-resource-center/

    Follow DASD Patricia M. Barron (@DASD_MCFP) on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DASD_MCFP

    The Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community & Family Policy - helping our Military Community thrive in MilLife.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 10:49
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Military OneSource — Month of the Military Child, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    military children
    military
    Month of the Military child
    military onesource
    military teens

