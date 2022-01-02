Corps Talk: Agile & Educated (S3:E1)

In this episode, we're celebrating our third year on the air!



So, it's January 2022 and this is Corps Talk, the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official podcast.



The theme for this season's first episode is “Agile and Educated,” which is what the Department of the Army, the country, the commonwealth, the community and our partners need from us.



Our first segment reviews the latest info related to our district's COVID measures, which was recorded late January – so by the time this episode drops will have probably been updated. OUr second segment is an education on the life and work of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., coordinated by our Equal Employment Opportunity Office and Mission Support Division here, and is unlike anything most of us have ever heard before.



We loaded the entire presentation given by Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, Norfolk State University history professor, College of Liberal Arts dean, and Joseph Jenkins Roberts Center for African Diaspora Studies director.



SIDENOTE: Segment 2 starts at about 37 minutes into the episode.



