Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps talk: Working in the Chrysalis (S1Ep5)

    Corps talk: Working in the Chrysalis (S1Ep5)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode our hosts explore what the Norfolk District's post-pandemic "new normal" may look like. Andie hosts a segment with the navigation support and survey team, discussing their role in clearing hazards to navigation. Patrick's segment serves as a Memorial Day observance as he finds out more about the district's work at Arlington National Cemetery. And as always, the team rounds out the show with this month's news segment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.08.2020 22:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63572
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107807704.mp3
    Length: 00:44:37
    Composer Andria Allmond
    Album Corps Talk
    Track # Wo
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps talk: Working in the Chrysalis (S1Ep5), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Corps Talk: The District Debut (S1E1)
    Corps Talk: Not Business as Usual (S1Ep4)

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Virginia Beach
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    USACE NAD
    USACE NAO
    Great Bridge Lock
    Great Places to Work
    Corps Talk
    hazards to navigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT