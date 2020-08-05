Corps talk: Working in the Chrysalis (S1Ep5)

In this episode our hosts explore what the Norfolk District's post-pandemic "new normal" may look like. Andie hosts a segment with the navigation support and survey team, discussing their role in clearing hazards to navigation. Patrick's segment serves as a Memorial Day observance as he finds out more about the district's work at Arlington National Cemetery. And as always, the team rounds out the show with this month's news segment.