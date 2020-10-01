Corps Talk: The District Debut (S1E1)

In the premier episode, we meet our hosts and the Norfolk District, U.S. Army of Engineers Commander Col. Patrick Kinsman. The commander and hosts talk about the purpose of both the podcast, as well as the missions of the Norfolk District. A district news segment follows a career segment titled, "Great Paces to Work." The episode ends with the hosts urging listeners for feedback for future shows.



Contact Info:

CorpsTalk@usace.army.mil

DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil

757-201-7606

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/

https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/

https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CaHIglvcXQ