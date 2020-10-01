(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Corps Talk: The District Debut (S1E1)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In the premier episode, we meet our hosts and the Norfolk District, U.S. Army of Engineers Commander Col. Patrick Kinsman. The commander and hosts talk about the purpose of both the podcast, as well as the missions of the Norfolk District. A district news segment follows a career segment titled, "Great Paces to Work." The episode ends with the hosts urging listeners for feedback for future shows.

    Contact Info:
    CorpsTalk@usace.army.mil
    DLL-CENAO-PA@usace.army.mil
    757-201-7606
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/
    https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/
    https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CaHIglvcXQ

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.10.2020 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 62406
    Filename: 2001/DOD_107578584.mp3
    Length: 00:31:45
    Artist Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Composer Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Album Corps Talk
    Track # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Other
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: The District Debut (S1E1), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hampton Roads
    Virginia
    Chesapeake
    Patrick
    Virginia Beach
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Patrick Bloodgood
    Norfolk District
    military construction
    civil works
    federal jobs
    Patrick Kinsman
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    USACE NAD
    USACE NAO
    Andria Allmond
    Andie
    Col. Kinsman
    federal careers
    Great Places to Work

