    Corps Talk: Not Business as Usual (S1Ep4)

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    This episode is not business-as-usual as the Team figures out how to operate during the current global pandemic COVID-19. Patrick was able to catch up with a district member on the front lines, leading a team assisting partner agencies in building alternate-care facilities. Andie recorded a call with Lt. Col. Samms, the district deputy commander, to hear the timeline and the decisions made to deliver the mission, while keeping employees safe. Corps Talk continues with the monthly Great Places to Work segment and finishes with News from Around the District.

