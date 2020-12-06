In this episode, Andie has a candid chat with Norfolk District and city of Virginia Beach personnel about all things beach-renourishment. Patrick catches up with the Emergency Management Office amid all the happenings of 2020. The episode finishes up with the Norfolk District news for June.
This work, Corps Talk: An ounce of preparedness is worth a pound of sand (S1Ep6), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
