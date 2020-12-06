Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: An ounce of preparedness is worth a pound of sand (S1Ep6)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, Andie has a candid chat with Norfolk District and city of Virginia Beach personnel about all things beach-renourishment. Patrick catches up with the Emergency Management Office amid all the happenings of 2020. The episode finishes up with the Norfolk District news for June.

    beach
    USACE
    Virginia
    ACE
    shore
    Patrick
    Virginia Beach
    Norfolk
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    public works
    flood damage
    hurricane damage
    beach renourishment
    Dan Adams
    beach nourishment
    renourishment
    beach erosion
    seawall
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    nourishment
    Jim White
    USACE NAD
    USACE NAO
    city of Virginia Beach
    Ashton Burgin
    Andie
    Kyle McElroy
    Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project
    Virginia Beach public works
    coastal living

