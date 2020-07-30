Building Careers - Ep 3 - Veterans' Preference

In the 3rd episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Elizabeth Maxwell to talk about what Veterans need to know if they are considering federal Employment. Elizabeth is with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC). She has been working there for 10 years in a number of different capacities and for the past three years, she has been a Human Resource Specialist servicing Fort Worth, Tulsa and Little Rock districts.



For more info about Veterans' Preference from USAJOBS: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/



For more information on the Veterans Employment Opportunity Act of 1998 (VEOA): https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/veoa/



For more about Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA): https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/vra/



For tips on how to build a government resume and to use the USAJOBS resume builder: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/how-to/account/documents/resume/build/



Employees can access the Army Benefits Center-Civilian (ABC-C) from a government computer seven days a week, 24 hours a day through the ABC-C website at https://abc.chra.army.mil using a Common Access Card (CAC) or by calling (877) 276-9287.



Find out more about Government Service career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov



Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil



