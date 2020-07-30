Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building Careers - Ep 3 - Veterans' Preference

    Building Careers - Ep 3 - Veterans' Preference

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In the 3rd episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Elizabeth Maxwell to talk about what Veterans need to know if they are considering federal Employment. Elizabeth is with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC). She has been working there for 10 years in a number of different capacities and for the past three years, she has been a Human Resource Specialist servicing Fort Worth, Tulsa and Little Rock districts.

    For more info about Veterans' Preference from USAJOBS: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/

    For more information on the Veterans Employment Opportunity Act of 1998 (VEOA): https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/veoa/

    For more about Veterans' Recruitment Appointment (VRA): https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/vra/

    For tips on how to build a government resume and to use the USAJOBS resume builder: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/how-to/account/documents/resume/build/

    Employees can access the Army Benefits Center-Civilian (ABC-C) from a government computer seven days a week, 24 hours a day through the ABC-C website at https://abc.chra.army.mil using a Common Access Card (CAC) or by calling (877) 276-9287.

    Find out more about Government Service career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov

    Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil

    Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.

    Building Careers is on the following platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa

    For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64080
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107938886.mp3
    Length: 00:25:19
    Artist Trevor Welsh
    Composer Trevor Welsh
    Conductor Trevor Welsh
    Album Building Careers
    Track # 3
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Careers - Ep 3 - Veterans' Preference, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Building Careers - Ep 1 - Delegated Examining

    TAGS

    dod
    USACE
    emergency management
    engineering
    Army Corps of Engineers
    jobs
    corps of engineers
    careers
    Fort Worth
    government
    military
    usajobs
    Texas
    construction
    US Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    flood
    civil service
    hiring
    Building Strong
    military construction
    regulatory
    flood risk management
    civil works
    misson
    Fort Worth District
    government employee
    energy sustainment
    government jobs
    USACE Fort Worth
    anti terroism
    water sustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT