Building Careers - Ep 1 - Delegated Examining

In this 1st episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Christina Graham, Supervisory Human Resource Specialist with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC), to talk about delegated examining (DE). DE is an authority the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) delegates to agencies to fill competitive civil service jobs through a competitive process open to all U.S. citizens, including current Federal employees.



Find out more about Government Service and USACE career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov or https://careers.usace.army.mil/



Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil



Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.



Building Careers is on the following platforms:



YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCBkG21sx8Wd-EDI4ue1Vxdg

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/usacefortworth/sets/building-careers

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1496890748



Check out our official website: www.swf.usace.army.mil



Follow and like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/usacefortworth

…and on Instagram: www.instagram.com/usacefortworth

...and on Twitter: www.twitter.com/USACE_FortWorth



#ThisIsFortWorth #USACEFortWorth #BuildingStrong