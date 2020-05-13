Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Careers - Ep 1 - Delegated Examining

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In this 1st episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Christina Graham, Supervisory Human Resource Specialist with USACE Southwestern Division Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC), to talk about delegated examining (DE). DE is an authority the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) delegates to agencies to fill competitive civil service jobs through a competitive process open to all U.S. citizens, including current Federal employees.

    Find out more about Government Service and USACE career opportunities at https://www.USAJOBS.gov or https://careers.usace.army.mil/

    Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Careers - Ep 1 - Delegated Examining, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

