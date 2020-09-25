Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building Careers - Ep 5 - Civil Engineer Tech - Stillhouse Hollow Lake

    Building Careers - Ep 5 - Civil Engineer Tech - Stillhouse Hollow Lake

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Audio by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In the 5th episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Ken Shuler, Civil Engineer Tech at Stillhouse Hollow Lake to talk about the ins and outs of being a CET at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake and what it is like working at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Texas.

    Find out more about career opportunities with the Fort Worth district, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1

    Visit the Stillhouse Hollow Lake website at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/stillhouse/

    Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil

    Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.

    Building Careers is on the following platforms:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa

    For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth

    #ThisIsFortWorth #USACEFortWorth #BuildingStrong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64394
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108022734.mp3
    Length: 00:17:57
    Artist Trevor Welsh
    Composer Trevor Welsh
    Conductor Trevor Welsh
    Album Building Careers
    Track # 5
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Careers - Ep 5 - Civil Engineer Tech - Stillhouse Hollow Lake, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Building Careers - Ep 1 - Delegated Examining
    Building Careers - Ep 3 - Veterans' Preference
    Building Careers - Ep 4 - Laredo, TX Area Office

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    dod
    USACE
    engineer
    emergency management
    engineering
    Army Corps of Engineers
    jobs
    corps of engineers
    lake
    careers
    Fort Worth
    government
    military
    usajobs
    Texas
    construction
    US Army
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    flood
    civil service
    hiring
    Building Strong
    regulatory
    flood risk management
    civil works
    misson
    Fort Worth District
    government employee
    energy sustainment
    government jobs
    USACE Fort Worth
    anti terroism
    water sustainment
    stillhouse hollow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT