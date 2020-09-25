Building Careers - Ep 5 - Civil Engineer Tech - Stillhouse Hollow Lake

In the 5th episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Ken Shuler, Civil Engineer Tech at Stillhouse Hollow Lake to talk about the ins and outs of being a CET at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake and what it is like working at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Texas.
Find out more about career opportunities with the Fort Worth district, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1
Visit the Stillhouse Hollow Lake website at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/stillhouse/
Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil
