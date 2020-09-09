Building Careers - Ep 4 - Laredo, TX Area Office

In the 4th episode of "Building Careers," we sit down with Brian Brandt to talk about what it takes to be an Area Engineer, what it’s like running the Laredo, TX Area Office and the various career opportunities there.



Find out more about career opportunities with the Fort Worth district, visit https://usace.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?d=AR&k=fort%20worth%20district&p=1



Feel free to contact your host, Andrew White, andrew.e.white@usace.army.mil



Enjoy the show and please smash the like button, leave a comment, and subscribe so you'll be notified each time a new episode is published.



Building Careers is on the following platforms:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/usacefortworth/537552403587737/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLr82FnjWjk8F04kxMeRbi6t_T9WZ4alnM

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1523693905

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0WfK6DED9PGDnzLNXGVUKa



For links to all of our web presences, to include our website, podcast and social media sites, go to https://about.me/usacefortworth



#ThisIsFortWorth #USACEFortWorth #BuildingStrong