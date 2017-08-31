(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talking Manpower Episode 21

    Talking Manpower Episode 21

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower sits down with Mr. Maurice Yaglom, Director, Manpower Policy, Programming and Allocation, Office of the Surgeon General. Mr. Yaglom speaks about his role, what Manpower and Force Managers are responsible for at OTSG and he looks back at his career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.31.2017
    Civilian
    Surgeon General
    Manpower
    Army
    Force Management
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine
    OTSG
    CP26

