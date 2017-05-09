(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talking Manpower Episode 22

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower sits down with Ms. Barbara Guy, Chief, Civilian Career Proponency Division, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G1 for Civilian Personnel, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Ms. Guy discusses her role, how she supports Civilian Career Programs and how different perspectives gave her a greater understanding.

