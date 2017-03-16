(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Talking Manpower Episode 19 Part 2

    Talking Manpower Episode 19 Part 2

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower continues its conversation with Mr. Ed Emden, Chief, Civilian Workforce Transformation. Mr. Emden discusses employee engagement, the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey and some of the upcoming CWT initiatives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 10:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47189
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104171933.mp3
    Length: 00:06:09
    Composer Cory Hancock
    Album Talking Manpower
    Year 2017
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Manpower Episode 19 Part 2, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Talking Manpower Episode 19 Part 1
    Talking Manpower Episode 2
    Talking Manpower Episode 12
    Talking Manpower Episode 18 Part 1
    Talking Manpower Episode 5 Part 1
    Talking Manpower Episode 5 Part 2
    Talking Manpower Episode 7

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Manpower
    Army
    Force Management
    Civilian Workforce Transformation
    CP26
    CWT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT