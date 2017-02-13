(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Talking Manpower Episode 18 Part 1

    Talking Manpower Episode 18 Part 1

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower speaks with Mr. Paul Hilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8 at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command about his role and his experience as an FA50 Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 18:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46809
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104074893.mp3
    Length: 00:07:00
    Composer Composer
    Album Talking Manpower
    Track # 18
    Year 2017
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Manpower Episode 18 Part 1, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Talking Manpower Episode 2
    Talking Manpower Episode 12
    Talking Manpower Episode 5 Part 1
    Talking Manpower Episode 5 Part 2
    Talking Manpower Episode 7

    TAGS

    Civilian
    TRADOC
    Army
    CP26
    FA50

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT