    Talking Manpower Episode 20

    Talking Manpower Episode 20

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower sits down with Col. Keith Rivers, Commandant, Army Force Management School. Col. Rivers discusses the importance of the school, its relevance to CP26 and what value FA50's and CP26's bring to the Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Manpower Episode 20, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

