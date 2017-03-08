Talking Manpower Episode 20

Talking Manpower sits down with Col. Keith Rivers, Commandant, Army Force Management School. Col. Rivers discusses the importance of the school, its relevance to CP26 and what value FA50's and CP26's bring to the Army.
