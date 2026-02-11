(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Friday Shoutout-Boyle-Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Aimen Patrick Boyle, a Public Affairs Specialist and a native of Lynden, Washington, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of the 35th fighter wing public affairs office of Misawa Airbase, Japan. The 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team continues its ongoing mission to support the commander's intent. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 22:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 996371
    VIRIN: 260213-N-YK120-3216
    Filename: DOD_111528987
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Boyle-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    REDFriday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media