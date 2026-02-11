Red Friday Shoutout-Boyle-Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Aimen Patrick Boyle, a Public Affairs Specialist and a native of Lynden, Washington, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of the 35th fighter wing public affairs office of Misawa Airbase, Japan. The 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team continues its ongoing mission to support the commander's intent. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)