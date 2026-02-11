U.S. Air Force Senior Aimen Patrick Boyle, a Public Affairs Specialist and a native of Lynden, Washington, gives a shoutout to his family while standing in front of the 35th fighter wing public affairs office of Misawa Airbase, Japan. The 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team continues its ongoing mission to support the commander's intent. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|02.12.2026
|02.16.2026 22:05
|Greetings
|996371
|260213-N-YK120-3216
|DOD_111528987
|00:00:28
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Boyle-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.