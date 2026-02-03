Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom and Senior Airmen Koby Mitchell promote AFN's direct to home service: 'AFN Now' on Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 15th, 2026. Bergstrom explains the importance of correctly advertising the AFN Now app due to AFN's 8-channel service being discontinued in March.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 00:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|994840
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-YK120-1428
|PIN:
|2601151
|Filename:
|DOD_111507931
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NOW Promotion 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.