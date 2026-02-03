(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MISAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom and Senior Airmen Koby Mitchell promote AFN's direct to home service: 'AFN Now' on Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 15th, 2026. Bergstrom explains the importance of correctly advertising the AFN Now app due to AFN's 8-channel service being discontinued in March.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 00:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 994840
    VIRIN: 260115-N-YK120-1428
    PIN: 2601151
    Filename: DOD_111507931
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN NOW Promotion 2026, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

