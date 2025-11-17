The 35th Fighter Wing held the Special Olympics at the Weasel's Den on Misawa Air Base, Japan, November 15, 2025. This event was held to bring personnel on Misawa Air Base and the community together. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|11.18.2025
|11.21.2025 02:15
|Newscasts
|987337
|251119-F-PV484-2771
|DOD_111394668
|00:01:00
|AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Misawa Special Olympics, by SSgt Kristine Legate and PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
