    Misawa Special Olympics

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate and Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter Wing held the Special Olympics at the Weasel's Den on Misawa Air Base, Japan, November 15, 2025. This event was held to bring personnel on Misawa Air Base and the community together. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987337
    VIRIN: 251119-F-PV484-2771
    Filename: DOD_111394668
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    community
    Special Olympics
    Misawa Air Base

