Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom showcases the Developmental and Special Duties Retrain fair on Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 16, 2025. Airmen who attended learned valuable advice and vital information on expanding their career opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 01:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|985437
|VIRIN:
|251016-N-YK120-5746
|Filename:
|DOD_111359600
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Retrain Fair, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
