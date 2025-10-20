Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Retrain Fair

    JAPAN

    10.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom showcases the Developmental and Special Duties Retrain fair on Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 16, 2025. Airmen who attended learned valuable advice and vital information on expanding their career opportunities.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 01:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 985437
    VIRIN: 251016-N-YK120-5746
    Filename: DOD_111359600
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Retrain Fair, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

