    Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Festival 2025

    MISAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom highlights the festivities and culture of Misawa Fest near Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 23, 2025. The event promotes a strong and friendly bond between Japanese citizens and Americans stationed overseas

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975808
    VIRIN: 250823-N-YK120-1797
    Filename: DOD_111271922
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Festival 2025, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

