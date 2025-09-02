Petty Officer Tyler Bergstrom highlights the festivities and culture of Misawa Fest near Misawa Air Base, Japan, August 23, 2025. The event promotes a strong and friendly bond between Japanese citizens and Americans stationed overseas
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975808
|VIRIN:
|250823-N-YK120-1797
|Filename:
|DOD_111271922
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Misawa Festival 2025, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS
