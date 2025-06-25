Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Security Ground Forces Exercise

    JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergent Tyquan Brown evaluates a 35th security forces squadron defender team during a functional readiness exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, January 15, 2025. Brown's team diligently tests the defender's knowledge on response capability and situational knowledge in the event of ground forces attack.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 22:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968632
    VIRIN: 250115-N-YK120-9004
    Filename: DOD_111107982
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Security Ground Forces Exercise, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

