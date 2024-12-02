Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Warrior Training 271016-MIS-WARRIOR_TRAINING-PACUP-BERG

    MISAWA AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Seargent John Russ explains the importance and benefits of new training exercises to be performed by Airmen while in PAC-AFT at Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 16, 2024. Some of the Training members went through includes running PAR lines, Tactical Casualty Care and MOP training.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947012
    VIRIN: 241016-N-YK120-4012
    Filename: DOD_110736691
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Warrior Training
    AFNMisawa
    PAC-AFT

