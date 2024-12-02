Misawa Pacific Update: Warrior Training 271016-MIS-WARRIOR_TRAINING-PACUP-BERG

U.S. Air Force Staff Seargent John Russ explains the importance and benefits of new training exercises to be performed by Airmen while in PAC-AFT at Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 16, 2024. Some of the Training members went through includes running PAR lines, Tactical Casualty Care and MOP training.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 22:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947012
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-YK120-4012
|Filename:
|DOD_110736691
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
