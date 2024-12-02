Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Chief Pinning 2024 2024100322-MIS-CHIEF_PINNING-PACUP-BERG

    MISAWA AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Friends and Family welcomed the newest members of the Chief Petty Officer organization at the Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 3, 2024. Of the selects, Master Seargent Sam Basham is the first Chief Season Graduate from the Space Force to receive the rank on Misawa Air Base.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 22:24
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, US

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Chief Pinning 2024 2024100322-MIS-CHIEF_PINNING-PACUP-BERG, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFNMisawa
    Chief Season
    Chief ceremony

