Friends and Family welcomed the newest members of the Chief Petty Officer organization at the Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 3, 2024. Of the selects, Master Seargent Sam Basham is the first Chief Season Graduate from the Space Force to receive the rank on Misawa Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 22:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|947011
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-YK120-3004
|Filename:
|DOD_110736690
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Chief Pinning 2024 2024100322-MIS-CHIEF_PINNING-PACUP-BERG, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
