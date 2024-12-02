Misawa Pacific Update: Chief Pinning 2024 2024100322-MIS-CHIEF_PINNING-PACUP-BERG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friends and Family welcomed the newest members of the Chief Petty Officer organization at the Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 3, 2024. Of the selects, Master Seargent Sam Basham is the first Chief Season Graduate from the Space Force to receive the rank on Misawa Air Base.