Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: Joint Firefighting Training 091024-MIS-JOINT_FIREFIGHTING-PACUP-BERG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Master Seargent Aaron Strayhorn explains the importance and benefits of training both U.S. Airmen and Misawa JASDF members during a joint Fire Fighting training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 9, 2024. Strayhorn believes this collusion of units is integral to boosting the U.S. and Japanese partnership while stationed at Misawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947010
    VIRIN: 241009-N-YK120-2015
    Filename: DOD_110736689
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Joint Firefighting Training 091024-MIS-JOINT_FIREFIGHTING-PACUP-BERG, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FireFighting
    JASDF
    AFNMisawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download