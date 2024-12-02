Misawa Pacific Update: Joint Firefighting Training 091024-MIS-JOINT_FIREFIGHTING-PACUP-BERG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Seargent Aaron Strayhorn explains the importance and benefits of training both U.S. Airmen and Misawa JASDF members during a joint Fire Fighting training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, October 9, 2024. Strayhorn believes this collusion of units is integral to boosting the U.S. and Japanese partnership while stationed at Misawa.