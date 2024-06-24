Misawa's Military and Family Readiness Center offers cooking classes as part of their multicultural program at Misawa Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928640
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-PV484-5404
|Filename:
|DOD_110404744
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MFRC Cooking Class, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT