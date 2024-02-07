Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) Tactical Skills Assessment

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers from across all battalions of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) teamed up and conducted a three day tactical skills assessment Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The assessment included day and night marksmanship, stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, timed rucks, and land navigation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    Music copyright free from the YouTube Audio Library
    "Manifest It" by Neffex

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:03
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Special Forces

    TAGS

    Green Beret
    tactical skills and proficiency
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

