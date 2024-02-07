5th SFG(A) Tactical Skills Assessment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across all battalions of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) teamed up and conducted a three day tactical skills assessment Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The assessment included day and night marksmanship, stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, timed rucks, and land navigation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)



