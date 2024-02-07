Soldiers from across all battalions of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) teamed up and conducted a three day tactical skills assessment Jan. 31 - Feb. 1, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The assessment included day and night marksmanship, stress shoots, tactical combat casualty care, timed rucks, and land navigation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)
This work, 5th SFG(A) Tactical Skills Assessment, by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
