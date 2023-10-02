Col. Gabriel Szody takes command of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Col. Brent Lindeman July 13, 2023 on Gabriel Field at Fort Campbell, KY. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Adam M. Manternach)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899365
|VIRIN:
|230713-A-GB659-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920781
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|OAK GROVE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Command, by SGT Thomas Brown, SPC latrell everett, SGT Adam Manternach, SPC Taylor Shaffer, SGT Anthony Michael Solis and SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
