    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Command

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Brown, Spc. latrell everett, Sgt. Adam Manternach, Spc. Taylor Shaffer, Sgt. Anthony Michael Solis and Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Col. Gabriel Szody takes command of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Col. Brent Lindeman July 13, 2023 on Gabriel Field at Fort Campbell, KY. (U.S. Video by Sgt. Adam M. Manternach)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899365
    VIRIN: 230713-A-GB659-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920781
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: OAK GROVE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Change of Command, by SGT Thomas Brown, SPC latrell everett, SGT Adam Manternach, SPC Taylor Shaffer, SGT Anthony Michael Solis and SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Beret
    5SFG(A)

