Soldiers, families and friends of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered at the Hall of Heroes to celebrate Ms. Joyce's 30-years of commitment and dedicated service to The Legion, Nov. 28, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 16:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871260
|VIRIN:
|221128-A-DK710-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109416821
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFG(A) Honors Ms. Joyce for 30 Years of Service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
