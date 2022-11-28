Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFG(A) Honors Ms. Joyce for 30 Years of Service

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2022

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers, families and friends of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered at the Hall of Heroes to celebrate Ms. Joyce's 30-years of commitment and dedicated service to The Legion, Nov. 28, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG(A) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 16:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871260
    VIRIN: 221128-A-DK710-001
    Filename: DOD_109416821
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    5th SFG (A)
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    5th Group

