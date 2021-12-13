211213-N-TA290-1004 HONOLULU, HI (December 13, 2021) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has updated drop-off laundry services.
LS2 James Waugh, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and the plant manage for Dry Clean Express, Nate Ornellas were on-site at the Navy Exchange on Bougainville Drive for Monday's drop-off location from 0900-1300. The drop-off and pick-up locations are currently rotating, so please be sure to visit www.navy.mil/jointbasewater for more information about laundry services currently being offered by JBPHH.
The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.
(U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825412
|VIRIN:
|211213-N-TA290-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108727752
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Updates Drop-Off Laundry Services, by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
