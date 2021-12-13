Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Updates Drop-Off Laundry Services

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    211213-N-TA290-1004 HONOLULU, HI (December 13, 2021) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has updated drop-off laundry services.

    LS2 James Waugh, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and the plant manage for Dry Clean Express, Nate Ornellas were on-site at the Navy Exchange on Bougainville Drive for Monday's drop-off location from 0900-1300. The drop-off and pick-up locations are currently rotating, so please be sure to visit www.navy.mil/jointbasewater for more information about laundry services currently being offered by JBPHH.

    The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.
    (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825412
    VIRIN: 211213-N-TA290-1004
    Filename: DOD_108727752
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Updates Drop-Off Laundry Services, by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Two-day laundry starts Dec. 13 for JBPHH residents in temp quarters

    TAGS

    Supply
    Water
    Logistics
    JBPHH
    Laundry Services

