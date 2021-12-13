Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Updates Drop-Off Laundry Services

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825412" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211213-N-TA290-1004 HONOLULU, HI (December 13, 2021) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has updated drop-off laundry services.



LS2 James Waugh, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and the plant manage for Dry Clean Express, Nate Ornellas were on-site at the Navy Exchange on Bougainville Drive for Monday's drop-off location from 0900-1300. The drop-off and pick-up locations are currently rotating, so please be sure to visit www.navy.mil/jointbasewater for more information about laundry services currently being offered by JBPHH.



The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

(U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)