Two-day laundry starts Dec. 13 for JBPHH residents in temp quarters

Photo By Daniel Mayberry | 211213-N-TA290-1003 HONOLULU, HI (December 13, 2021) Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has updated drop-off laundry services. LS2 James Waugh, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and the plant manage for Dry Clean Express, Nate Ornellas were on-site at the Navy Exchange on Bougainville Drive for Monday's drop-off location from 0900-1300.

Starting Dec. 13, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) military and civilian personnel living in temporary off-site quarters while water services are being restored to affected housing can drop-off laundry and pick it up two days later.



Previously, the turnaround time for laundry was seven days.



“We know living off base in temporary housing is difficult. Our NAVSUP contracting team knew the seven-day turnaround time for laundry was a challenge for families so they worked hard to find a better solution—a faster solution.” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Command Master Chief Melvin Isom.



Laundry service locations are located near water distribution stations.



NEX, 4725 Bougainville Dr. Honolulu, HI 96818

Drop-off Monday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pickup after 2 p.m., Wednesday at Hickam Store.



Halsey Terrace Community Center, 620 Pool St. Honolulu, HI 96818

Drop-off Tuesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pickup after 2 p.m., Thursday at Hickam Store.



Makai Recreation Center, JBPHH, HI 96853

Drop-off Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pickup after 2 p.m., Friday at Hickam Store.



Catlin Park Community Center, 3349 Catlin Dr. Honolulu, HI 96818

Drop-off Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., pickup after 2 p.m., Saturday at Hickam Store.



It is recommended that drop-off laundry be in half-filled mesh bags, similar to laundry on board ship.



There is no cost for laundry services for JBPHH personnel living in temporary quarters while water operations return to normal operations.