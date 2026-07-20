Serow Samurai Exercise B-Roll

Serow Samurai Misawa Capstone is a 28-hour continuous operations capstone exercise scheduled for July 20, 2026, at 0800 through July 21, 2026, at 1200. The exercise focuses on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance and surveillance, munitions sampling, command and control, and contamination mitigation in a simulated contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 02:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015831
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-YK120-6241
|Filename:
|DOD_111857382
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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