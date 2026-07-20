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    Serow Samurai Exercise B-Roll

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Serow Samurai Misawa Capstone is a 28-hour continuous operations capstone exercise scheduled for July 20, 2026, at 0800 through July 21, 2026, at 1200. The exercise focuses on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance and surveillance, munitions sampling, command and control, and contamination mitigation in a simulated contested environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015831
    VIRIN: 260720-N-YK120-6241
    Filename: DOD_111857382
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Serow Samurai Exercise B-Roll, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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