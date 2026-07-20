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    2026 Misawa Serow Samurai Exercise

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    Serow Samurai Misawa Capstone is a 28-hour continuous operations scheduled for July 20, 2026, at 0800 through July 21, 2026, at 1200. The exercise focuses on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance and surveillance, munitions sampling, command and control, and contamination mitigation in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015826
    VIRIN: 260720-N-YK120-6879
    Filename: DOD_111857313
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 2026 Misawa Serow Samurai Exercise, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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