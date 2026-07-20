2026 Misawa Serow Samurai Exercise

Serow Samurai Misawa Capstone is a 28-hour continuous operations scheduled for July 20, 2026, at 0800 through July 21, 2026, at 1200. The exercise focuses on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance and surveillance, munitions sampling, command and control, and contamination mitigation in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 01:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015826
|VIRIN:
|260720-N-YK120-6879
|Filename:
|DOD_111857313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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