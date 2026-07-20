U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Andrew Winchell, with the 179th Cyber Wing gives a shoutout to his family in Baltimore, Ohio on Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 19:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1015800
|VIRIN:
|260719-N-YK120-7184
|Filename:
|DOD_111856853
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Winchell-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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