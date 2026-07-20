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    Red Friday Shoutout-Winchell-Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Andrew Winchell, with the 179th Cyber Wing gives a shoutout to his family in Baltimore, Ohio on Misawa Airbase, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1015800
    VIRIN: 260719-N-YK120-7184
    Filename: DOD_111856853
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Red Friday Shoutout-Winchell-Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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