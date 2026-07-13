2026 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014862" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson relinquished command of the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) to Col. Oliver Lause during the wing change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, July 13, 2026. Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of stalwart leadership and maintaining strong relations with foreign allies in the pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)