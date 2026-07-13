2026 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson relinquished command of the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) to Col. Oliver Lause during the wing change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, July 13, 2026. Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of stalwart leadership and maintaining strong relations with foreign allies in the pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 20:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014862
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-YK120-2097
|Filename:
|DOD_111842943
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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