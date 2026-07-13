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    2026 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER BERGSTROM 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson relinquished command of the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) to Col. Oliver Lause during the wing change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, July 13, 2026. Lt. Gen. Joel Carey, Fifth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of stalwart leadership and maintaining strong relations with foreign allies in the pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 20:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014862
    VIRIN: 260713-N-YK120-2097
    Filename: DOD_111842943
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 2026 35th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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