Col. Paul Davidson, the 35th Fighter Wing Commander, and CMSG David Najera, Command Chief Master Sergeant, joined us in the studio to discuss some of their favorite memories in Misawa.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 20:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014861
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-YK120-2055
|Filename:
|DOD_111842930
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Around The Region: Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa, by PO2 TYLER BERGSTROM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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